Storm Surge: Channeling Water for Off-Grid Living!

In this episode of Occupy the Land, a powerful half-hour thunderstorm hits our Arizona desert property, giving us a chance to test our water management plans! We showcase how we channel monsoon waters into our sand pond and compost ditches, preparing for future gardening and soil projects. From assessing drainage channels to managing berms and organic material, join us as we navigate the challenges of a sudden downpour, lose a canopy to the wind, and plan for deeper sand ponds to capture hundreds of thousands of gallons for our off-grid dome build!