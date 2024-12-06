BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
7.0 Earthquake hits off Northern California coast with tsunami warning
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
148 followers
1211 views • 6 months ago

I have been warning about this exact kind of earthquake activity ever since the "Sign of Jonah" finished its course over the United States on April 8, 2024. Be expecting more 7.0+ magnitude quakes in both the Cascadia Subduction Zone and New Madrid Seismic Zone, especially with each passing New Moon day. Get right with God, and get prepared for the inevitable!


earthquakeshumboldt countycascadia subduction zonenorthern californiadecember 5pacific northwestpnwtsunami warningabc7 newscape mendocino7 earthquake
