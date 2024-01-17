Create New Account
New video evidence TEARS APART Capitol Police testimony on Jan. 6
High Hopes
Published a month ago

Glenn Beck


Jan 16, 2024


Blaze Media has finally secured the rights to release CCTV footage from the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 - and it's shocking. The timestamped footage tracks the movement of Capitol Police Special Agent David Lazarus, a key witness in the government's trial against members of the Oath Keepers. In the trial, Lazarus testified that he witnessed multiple "antagonistic" interactions between Oath Keepers and Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn. But Blaze Media investigative reporter Steve Baker joins Glenn to discuss what the footage makes clear: Lazarus wasn't even in the same building at the time of the alleged confrontation! So, Glenn and Steve ask, is this enough evidence for a mistrial for the Oath Keepers who were jailed in part due to Lazarus' testimony? Steve also discusses the likely possibility that he will soon be arrested by the FBI and reveals what the FBI told him when he asked what crime he was accused of.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E0a1K9Nwlz0

Keywords
fbitestimonyoath keepersarrestpoliceglenn beckcapitolspecial agentvideo evidenceharry dunnjan 6j6cctv footagesteve bakerdavid lazarus

