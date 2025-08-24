BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Blood and coagulation issues and why NOT Nattokinase
3 weeks ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Robet Scott Bell: Can I ask you a question that's like one of the most common questions I get when I bring up the subject of blood and coagulation issues? Very quickly, many people in the what we call the natural realm have adopted this thing called Nattokinase, and you've spoken, hey, this is a poison. I think we need some clarity, because there's a lot of confusion out there. If you can do a brief version.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Sure, it's because it's not a kinase. It's fermented soybeans. The paper is 1980. So when you ferment, I'm a fermentation chemist, starting in 1980 so when you ferment soybeans, you will get a white paste on them, and they're disgusting. They're a delicacy in many parts of the world because of extended life, and they affect a class of proteins called sirtuins and modifiers of DNA, of message at the epigenetic level. I'll leave it there. But so that's what fermented soybeans is. Well, what nattokinase is, is it was made into a drug where we identified the exact microbe that metabolized fermented in the soybean, and that microbe would make those proteins stimulate but they're disgusting. They become a poison. Too much, you can't do it if you go try to eat a lot of those so, but when you stabilize that and you make it a drug, so it's only going to kill that one microbe in all the other things that taste disgusting and are poisons you shouldn't be eating, and then you put it in a pill....

Extraordinary nitric oxide summit 2024 interview: https://youtu.be/-8HK4ut34sU?si=iaCk52oM_8PIaVO_

NATTOKINASE THE NUTRACEUTICAL IS A DRUG & A POISON: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/f/nattokinase-the-nutraceutical-is-a-drug-a-poison-1

Keywords
healthnewstruthjudy mikovitsnattokinase
