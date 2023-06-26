© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2kdfg2b919
0620 BlackRock James O'Keefe The Chinese Communist Party Murdered 600,000 Americans
A defector from the Chinese Communist Party, a soldier involved in the original P4 lab that created the virus, escaped to Europe two or three years ago. Research on a cure for the virus began, and soon there was a cure.
中共国的一位叛逃者，参与了最初的P4实验室制造病毒的军人，两三年前逃到了欧洲。开始研究治疗病毒的方法，很快就有治疗病毒的方法了。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@ryanmatta @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese