‘Alarming poll’ reveals most Democrats think Joe Biden is too old
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
1 view • 03/05/2024

Republican strategist Colin Reed says the alarm bells in Joe Biden’s camp are ringing “loudly” after a new poll on his age. A recent New York Times/Siena College poll has revealed the majority of the President’s 2020 voters now say he’s “too old to be effective”. Among registered voters, 47 per cent of survey respondents strongly agreed that Mr Biden is too old to be an effective president, while 26 per cent somewhat agreed. “That’s not conservatives, that’s not Republicans – that’s his own supporters,” Mr Reed told Sky News Australia. “If I’m in team Biden’s camp right now, those alarm bells, they are sounding, and they are sounding loudly.”


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates


current eventsnewspolitics
