James Comer Scheduled to Outline Treasonous Money Laundering & Racketeering Scheme Involving Joe Biden, Nine Biden Family Members, & a Web of Shell LLC's on Wednesday

"On Wednesday, we are going to present to the American people all the information that we've received thus far pertaining to bank records. We're going to disclose many of the different LLCs and transactions that all these different Biden family members have gotten from our adversaries around the world. We don't believe this was just a coincidence that all these Biden family members were receiving money from this web of LLCs in their personal bank accounts.



We believe this was done in exchange for something that then Vice President Biden and now President Biden would have done... We've given the FBI until May 10th to produce this document, so the ball is in the FBI's court with respect to this whistleblower... Obviously, the President's son committed many crimes. You are looking at potential money laundering... He was essentially an unregistered foreign agent for China. Those are serious crimes. You got possible racketeering. The list goes on and on.



More and more evidence is pointing towards Joe Biden. Obviously, Joe Biden was involved in all of these things despite the fact that he's lied to the American people. We've already produced one wire from one LLC totaling over a million dollars to four Biden family members. Now, we are going to produce an additional five Biden family members. More countries. More LLCs. More bank accounts. This thing is much bigger than anyone would have ever predicted and it all points towards Joe Biden. The "Big Guy"...



The LLCs were set up to disguise the sender of the money and to deceive the IRS so they wouldn't have to pay taxes or else the countries would have just wired the money directly to the Biden's, but they tried to do it through a web of LLCs... It's called money laundering."

