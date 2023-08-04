© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4-Ingredient Almond Butter Energy Bars
2 cups HRS Organic Almonds (yields 1 cup butter)
2 tbsp HRS Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
1 cup dates (soaked in hot water for 30 minutes)
2 tablespoons HRS Organic Bee Pollen
1. To make almond butter, blend the raw almonds for 10 minutes.
Stop the processor every 2-3 minutes and scrape the sides.
2. Add in coconut oil and dates, process just until combined.
3. Press mixture evenly into a pan.
4. Sprinkle with bee pollen.