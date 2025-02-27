Russian delegation arrived for talks with US at US Consul General's residence in Istanbul, Turkey

Russian delegation arrived for talks with US at US Consul General's residence in Istanbul.

Talks between Russia and the U.S. in Istanbul have been ongoing for over four hours. Dozens of photographers waited outside the gate, on another video.

The negotiations between the delegations of the Russian Federation and the United States are closed to the press.

The composition of the Russian delegation, which includes representatives of the Foreign Ministry, has not been disclosed, a TASS correspondent reports.

Adding:

Putin: Russia and the U.S. are ready to restore cooperation.

The Russian president stated that current U.S. partners are showing pragmatism and a realistic approach, moving away from stereotypes.