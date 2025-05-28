BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Democrats Spend 20 Million $$ to Create Frankenstein Joe Rogan
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
355 followers
47 views • 3 months ago

Democrats are lamenting the fact that they don't have a Joe Rogan and are on the verge of plowing, massive money into creating an artificial Joe Rogan in their woke, inauthentic laboratories. They also are spending 20 million $$ on consultants as to the exact syntax on how to communicate with men, when all they would have to do is Stop despising and hating them.

Keywords
free speechdemocratsrepublicanshypocrisyjoe rogankamala harrisrichardfrankensteinsamyoung menbrightonrachel levinelevinewhat is a womanwaste of moneythey themeye of sauronfrankenstein joe rogantransgender ismtim wallslifting weightstaking care of yourselfreaching young men
