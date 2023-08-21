© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The evil that has been destroying humanity is loosing ground and is going to pay a heavy price for what they have done. They know their end is near and are doing as much harm as the can before they are apprehended and brought to justice. Their New World Order is crashing down around them. They are bankrupt and desperate and have no place to run. Pity the fools as they scramble to save themselves ...