How to Protect Shipping Routes without Shredding the Constitution

Defending ocean trade routes doesn’t require shredding the Constitution. When French warships were seizing hundreds of American vessels, President John Adams didn’t panic. He followed the Constitution - deferred to Congress over a dozen times - and still got the job done. In this episode, learn the forgotten - and completely ignored - history behind war powers and the Constitution, and how it all played out in the so-called Quasi-War with France.
Path to Liberty: March 28, 2025