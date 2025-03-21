BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Fantastic Discovery in Giza! Under the Khafre Pyramid Adjacent to the Great Pyramid
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
70 views • 6 months ago

The Khafre Project reports an incredible discovery! They released a preliminary abstract on the subterranean scans of the Giza Plateau, made with SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) technology.


'Below the “2nd Pyramid” (Khefren): “As observed in the 3D model, below the ground level (ground zero) of the main structure, vertically aligned cylindrical structures extend for hundreds of meters beneath the Giza Plateau. Notably, eight of these structures, arranged in two parallel rows from north to south, descend to a depth of 648 meters, merging into two large cubic structures measuring approximately 80 meters per side. These features are illustrated in the tomographic images and 3D models presented below.”' (https://www.facebook.com/groups/143735172365441/posts/28621392004173044/)


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/GizaKhefreUnderground.mp4


Resources Referenced in this video:


https://www.facebook.com/groups/143735172365441/posts/28621392004173044/


Official press release. Giza Plateau: discovery of a huge city under the Pyramids. Expedition channel - Nicole Ciccole

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuL3Fv-x3so


Official press release 2. Giza Plateau: discovery of a huge city under the Pyramids. Expedition channel - Nicole Ciccole

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgYGhOQ45iY


Khafre SAR scan Mar 2025 - Khafre pyramid at Giza shows massive underground structures #ancientegypt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vE-BRzn0dDY


The "playlist" for the Great Pyramid series

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#GrtPyr


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow me on X @BobSchlenkerTOS


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

