Lipid nanoparticles risk' [mRNA 'jabs' just keep on killing]

From source article on Infowars:



"Another patent (9,868,692B2) described the mechanism of the technology as well.

“The disclosure features novel lipids and compositions involving the same. Nanoparticle compositions include novel lipid as well as aditional lipids such as phospholipids, structural lipids, and PEG lipids. Nanoparticle compositions further including therapeutic and/or prophylactics such as RNA are useful in the delivery of therapeutic and/or pro phylactics to mammalian cells or organs to, for example, regulate polypeptide, protein, or gene expression,” the Moderna patent 9,868,692B2 said in the ‘Abstract’ section.

The Covid shots are known to make people retarded, increase in lethality after repeated doses and double the death rate of Covid patients while vaccinated kids face a 4,423 percent higher all-cause mortality rate and 74 percent of the vaccinated who’ve died were killed by the shots, yet the death rate is still higher than what is reported and it also increases Covid infection rates and all cause mortality in addition to increasing the death numbers and resulting in tons of bizarre and unusual skin disorders, massive increases of insane and gross turbocancers, colon cancers, reproductive destruction,miscarriages, paralyzation, Parkinson’s, tinnitus, hepatitis, blood clots in the brain, non-serious disorders, death by neurological disorders, increased excess death rates, autoimmune disorders in the thyroid, as well as deadly headaches, seizures and heart inflammation including in children, while also causing the vaccinated people’s skin to ‘erupt’, in addition to a multitude of serious ailments seen in massive population studies while also containing hundreds of times the allowable levels of DNA contamination leading to mutagenic effects, contaminating the blood supply, as well as permanently altering the DNA of the vaccinated and their offspring, but while some batches are worse than others and Moderna kills 30 percent more than Pfizer, all the injections are still killing people and are expected to kill people for a very long time into the future.

In the U.S. the CDC recommends that all Americans receive their Covid shot and that young children receive extra, as well as that all Americans now receive another shot, despite receiving them previously, while Canada recommends another Covid shot for the pregnant, indigenous, ‘racialized’ & ‘equity-deserving’."