SENATOR CORNYN: “Do you believe COVID-19 was politicized?”
RFK JR: “The whole process was politicized… we were lied to about EVERYTHING.”
• Lied to about natural immunity.
• Lied to about vaccines stopping infection and transmission.
• Lied to about cloth masks.
• CDC let teachers unions dictate school closures.
• Harvard’s Martin Koldorff silenced for opposing boosters.
• FDA’s Dr. Gruber & Dr. Krause ousted for challenging mandates.
• Biden called it the “Trump vaccine” — then mandated it.
SENATOR CORNYN: “So I think you answered yes.”
KENNEDY: (Laughs)