International Karaoke Day 2025 – Rock the Mic This July 19th! 🎤🌍

🎶 Mark your calendars! July 19th is International Karaoke Day 2025 – and it's time to sing your heart out! From Tokyo to Toronto, people around the globe will celebrate the joy of karaoke, music, and self-expression.





In this video, we explore:

🎤 The origin of karaoke and this global day

🌍 Fun traditions from Japan, Korea, Philippines & more

🎉 Creative ways YOU can celebrate – from home parties to viral videos!





Whether you're a diva, rocker, or shower-singer – July 19th is your time to SHINE!

Whether you're a diva, rocker, or shower-singer – July 19th is your time to SHINE!





