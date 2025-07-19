BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
International Karaoke Day 2025 – Rock the Mic This July 19th! 🎤🌍
9 views • 2 months ago

International Karaoke Day 2025 – Rock the Mic This July 19th! 🎤🌍

http://newsplusglobe.com/

🎶 Mark your calendars! July 19th is International Karaoke Day 2025 – and it's time to sing your heart out! From Tokyo to Toronto, people around the globe will celebrate the joy of karaoke, music, and self-expression.


In this video, we explore:

🎤 The origin of karaoke and this global day

🌍 Fun traditions from Japan, Korea, Philippines & more

🎉 Creative ways YOU can celebrate – from home parties to viral videos!


Whether you're a diva, rocker, or shower-singer – July 19th is your time to SHINE!

💬 What’s YOUR go-to karaoke song? Tell us in the comments!


#KaraokeDay #InternationalKaraokeDay #Karaoke2025 #SingWithPassion #NewsPlusGlobe #CulturalCelebration #July19 #GlobalMusicDay

