YouTube has approved ads spreading the fake ''40 beheaded babies'' narrative to be displayed on top of videos aimed at CHILDREN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As Silicon Valley is completely in the hands of the Jewish lobbies in America, ads like these are nothing more but a desperate brainwashing tool to target the masses. What you should understand from this is that Jewish lives are far more superior than any other people: no ads have ever blamed a group so explicitly as Jewtube is doing right now.
While YouTube is known for its strict advertisement campaigns, it's only strict for non-Jews. israel gets the free pass and they are allowed to broadcast whatever misinformation they want.
It's lies UPON lies at this point. None of Hamas = ISIS makes sense. None of the beheaded stories make sense. It's a desperate move showing off their control over the Western world. You are the cattle they must feed.
Source @Cultures_of_Resistance
Thanks to Marts for Link