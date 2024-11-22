BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Community Power of Female Integrative Doctors
6 months ago

The Community Power of Female Integrative Doctors

With Siri Chand Khalsa MD, Ayurvedic practitioner

Vishuddha.com, drsirichand.com, facebook.com/groups/luminousfoods

 

With mainstream medicine having failed to stem the catastrophic rise of chronic disease from 10% of Americans in 1990 to 63% in 2017 - with no end in sight - patients have been running to try non-mainstream therapies.  Allopathic doctors, not wanting to lose business, have begun to “integrate”, that is, learn more about these more natural healing methods which support health. Most doctors not interested in going integrative are burning out.

 

Siri Chand presented previously (1) on her school for Ayurveda, from South Asia.  Now she has a plan for those burning out… to “integrate” their practices to meet the opportunity presented by more educated consumers.  More specifically, she sees a big future for FEMALE providers, for both the art of healing AND the growth of community, as a method for improving the health culture. She has created a space for such doctors – to pause, take a deep inhale and exhale, and finally put themselves back on the calendar.

 

In the demanding world of medicine, this matters deeply—not just for us as individuals, but for everyone who wants compassionate, present, and skilled doctors. Burnout robs us of the ability to show up fully for our patients and ourselves. By creating time for reflection, connection, and growth, we reclaim our purpose and well-being, ensuring we can thrive while providing the care our communities deserve.

1) https://rumble.com/vatmiv-reversing-80-of-chronic-disease-assessing-your-actions-the-ayurvedic-way-si.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Keywords
chronic diseaseayurvedaallopathicsiri chand khalsa md
