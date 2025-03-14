'Road of death': Far-East paratroopers DESTROY Ukrainian units FLEEING KURSK REGION - 3 of 5

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Road of death': Far-East paratroopers DESTROY Ukrainian units FLEEING KURSK REGION
Aerial duels also take place above the Sudzha-Yunakovka highway, where drones from the 83rd Brigade shoot down two Ukrainian Baba Yaga hexacopters.
Other videos, of 1 of 5
▪️Russia's 83rd Guards Air Assault Brigade turned the only escape route from Kursk – the highway from Sudzha to Yunakovka in Sumy – into a deadly gauntlet for Ukrainian troops.
▪️Russian paratroopers use drones with fiber optics to destroy equipment of retreating Ukrainian forces, including a NATO-made Humvee.
▪️The 83rd Brigade destroys Ukrainian equipment and dugouts placed near the 'road of death'.
▪️Since the liberation of Sudzha, attempts by Ukrainian troops to escape to the Sumy region have increased. UAVs from the Ussuri Airborne Brigade continue to eliminate those fleeing.