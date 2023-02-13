Will Our Righteousness Be Good Enough For God?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Matthew 5:20King James Version Bible
20 For I say unto you, That except your righteousness shall exceed the righteousness of the scribes and Pharisees, ye shall in no case enter into the kingdom of heaven.
Romans 8:14
King James Version Bible
14 For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.
