Former Project Veritas Employee Speaks Out -- The Part of The Job No One Tells You About

Former Project Veritas Employee Speaks Out -- The Part of The Job No One Tells You AboutWatch my standup: https://www.brighteon.com/a0b2fcd4-bfd2-4275-8510-4ac30b420a96





Tuesday 9pm: Low Value Mail Live Call-in Show

Wednesday 10pm: The Bath House Live Call-In Show From The Stand Comedy Club Green Room

Friday: The Boyscast with Ryan Long

I also hell stream listening to The Female Dating Strategy Podcast.

Follow me everywhere:

www.instagram.com/dannyjokes

www.twitter.com/dannyjokes

www.facebook.com/dannycomedy