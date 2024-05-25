The girl lay in front of a resident's gate in a skinny, sickly state with fur full of dirt and ticks

Pitiful Animal





Early in the morning I received an offer to help a small dog.

The girl was lying in front of a resident's house in poor health.

She was skinny and sickly with fur covered in dirt and ticks.

Without water or food, Koren desperately endured each pain that came.

God, this is truly torture for this poor unfortunate angel.

Immediately after that, I took her to the hospital for a health check.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6K54GoKwjKw