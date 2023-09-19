PENTAGON is Discouraged┃Why did the U.S. IFV 'M2 Bradley' Completely Lose to the Russian IFV 'BMP-3'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few days ago, a statement was published by the Deputy executive director of 'Kurganmashzavod' Roman Khramov, where he voiced the comments of Russian engineers regarding the captured American infantry fighting vehicle 'M2 Bradley'. According to him, Russian engineers carefully studied the American infantry fighting vehicle and came to a complete disappointment. It turned out that the 'M2 Bradley' is significantly inferior to its Russian counterpart 'BMP-3'.
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN