Why Israel Should Not Accept A Cease-Fire, Yet.

Everybody around the world is calling for a ceasefire but right now a ceasefire would benefit Hamas and Hezbollah and harm Israel in a very big way.

I am still refusing to take sides in this war but I will tell you that the strategists have thought this through and Israel certainly has better strategists than Hamas has.

A ceasefire would allow Hamas to rearm itself and then come back bigger than ever and the Israelis know this along with their allies. Because of the nature of war, Israel has no choice but to keep the strikes going until they beat Hamas into submission. When Hamas surrenders, Israel will accept. By the way, calling me a Zionist is not going to make worse strategy change in your favor so it would be better if you read some history books on how Wars are actually fought and won before making yourself look like a fool online.





www.FreedomReport.ca





#israel #palestine #ceasefire #ceasefireforpalestine #war #middleeast #palestina #jews #muslims #CeasefireNowInGaza