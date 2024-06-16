© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disturbed -10,000 Fists
Done on/around January 5, 2006
Survivor, Survivor
One more goddamn day when I know what I want, And my want will be considered tonight, consider tonight, Just another day when all that I want will mark me as a sinner tonight, I'm a sinner tonight, yeah
People can no longer cover their eyes, If this disturbs you, then walk away, You will remember the night you were struck by the sight of ten thousand fists in the air
Power unrestrained dead on the mark is what we will deliver tonight, deliver tonight, Pleasure fused with pain, This triumph of the soul will make you shiver tonight, we'll make you shiver tonight, yeah
People can no longer cover their eyes, If this disturbs you, then walk away, You will remember the night you were struck by the sight of ten thousand fists in the air
We are the ones that will open your mind, Leave the weak and the haunted behind, We are the ones that will open your mind, Leave the weak and the haunted behind, We are the ones that will open your mind, Leave the weak and the haunted behind, We are the ones that will open your mind, Leave the weak and the haunted behind
People can no longer cover their eyes, If this disturbs you, then walk away, You will remember the night you were struck by the sight of ten thousand fists in the air
Ten thousand fists in the air, Ten thousand fists in the air