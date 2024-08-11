Microsoft AI Singularity - Starts 9-26-2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Big Brother is Microsoft. ChatGPT and other AI research and investments deploy on 9-26-204 via CoPilot, OpenAI, Windows 11 update and related other tech like Bing Search, Office365, Edge, Azure Cloud, Context and Recall, plus more insidious features all meant to remove the Human from the Loop. I highly recommend running VMs running older versions of Windows and Office or switch to Linux. Never upgrade Windows beyond 10.