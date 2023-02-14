Clare Daly - EU geopolitical games have backfired on ordinary Europeans. - Unless You Abandon Neoliberalism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clare Daly of the EU Parliament for Ireland spoke good words, to only a few filled seats at Parliament.
EU geopolitical games have backfired on ordinary Europeans, now waking up every day poorer than the day before. Tinkering around the edges will not fix this. Unless we abandon neoliberalism and examine renationalisation of energy and infrastructure, we're on a hiding to nothing.