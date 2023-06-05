For 6 days now she just lies motionless on the street with an endless sadness

Pitiful Animal





Mila once gave birth, but where her baby was, I didn't know

Then she was hit by a car

For over 6 days she just laid motionless on the street with an endless sadness

How scared was she? My tears welled up.

Neighbors said they loved her so much, they even fed her

But trouble happened, they turned their backs on her.

These eyes did not just have grief, look how much hope there was in them.

She really wanted to live happily ever after and I could help her with this.





It was hard to imagine all of this little girl's ordeal.

The pain of losing children too soon, the pain of loneliness and fear.

Lots of challenges and events in a short period of life.

The other day, she laid on the sidelines of life

and that day she was in the vet with injections and all sorts of confusing stuff.





According to the X-ray results, there were no fractures of the spine, pelvis and legs.

But things turned out to be more complicated than I thought

The doctor didn't know why her urine was black, the stools were hard, and there was gas in her intestines.

She had dehydration, mastoid disease, soft tissue trauma and was given IV injections.

I just wanted to cry, she was so small, meek, so I wanted to hug her tight because she was fragile and painful.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9586WXnCues