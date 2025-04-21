BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CTP 20250423 S2EAprSpecial4 Frank Tull and recent Black History (Good, Bad, Ugly) in USA BTS/SP
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
18 views • 4 months ago

Pastor Frank Tull challenges the victimhood mentality in Black America while advocating for biblical values in politics and personal responsibility. This thought-provoking conversation examines the distinction between biblical community and communism, exploring how Christians can become victors rather than victims.
• Frank shares his journey from being a "diehard Democrat" to a conservative Christian after being challenged to provide biblical support for his political stance
• Biblical community empowers through free will and personal responsibility, while communism relies on force and redistribution
• Jesus teaches that those who choose not to work are not considered "poor" in the biblical sense—the truly poor are those who cannot help themselves
...

politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianunited statesmoviesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
