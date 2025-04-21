CTP 20250423 S2EAprSpecial4 Frank Tull and recent Black History (Good, Bad, Ugly) in USA BTS/SP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Frank Tull challenges the victimhood mentality in Black America while advocating for biblical values in politics and personal responsibility. This thought-provoking conversation examines the distinction between biblical community and communism, exploring how Christians can become victors rather than victims.
• Frank shares his journey from being a "diehard Democrat" to a conservative Christian after being challenged to provide biblical support for his political stance
• Biblical community empowers through free will and personal responsibility, while communism relies on force and redistribution
• Jesus teaches that those who choose not to work are not considered "poor" in the biblical sense—the truly poor are those who cannot help themselves
