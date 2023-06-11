Trump rails against hypocrisy of Biden, Hillary documents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker weighs in on the Biden DOJ's unprecedented indictment of former President Donald Trump on 'The Big Weekend Show.'
#foxnews
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html