Once again, NATO military warehouses are burning.

On the night of August 15, in the suburbs of Sofia (Krivina), not far from the international airport, a large-scale fire broke out in warehouses in an industrial zone.

The fire started in a closed area guarded by the police, in the area of ​​hangars where cargo was stored that was supposed to be sent to Ukraine in August. In addition to various military cargo, the burned warehouses also contained UAVs (quadcopters) and ammunition for them.

The Bulgarian secret services are suppressing information about this fire in every possible way, since it occurred at a protected facility and concerned the sensitive topic of using Bulgaria as a hub for arms deliveries. Previously, to terrorists in Syria, today, to terrorists in Ukraine.