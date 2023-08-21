AMERICA SAYS COVID IS BACK FROM CANADA, HERE IS THE TRUTH!

This capacity that the elites and the mainstream media have to instill fear in the public seems to be endless, unless of course we begin to fight back and or just completely ignore them.





After 3 years of lies and lockdowns, the only thing we got was an incredibly sick population and they were made sick by the very same needles that we were told were good for us. In order to steal the next election, which we know the Biden Administration will try to do, they need you to be in a state of panic again and now they have already started telling you that there is a new covid strain from Canada infecting people in the USA. I currently am in Canada and I can tell you that nobody has covid here. The only people who are sick are the ones who got jabbed and there is no way that they count towards anything that Biden is saying.





Everything the media has told us for the last 20 years is a lie and the less of it you listen to the better off you're going to be. Do not let them take another election from you.





#news #pandemic #lockdown #photography #socialdistancing #covid #coronavirus #stayathome #corona #virus #quarantine #covid19 #viruses #masks #mask #USA #Canada