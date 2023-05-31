WINDMILLS ARE A SCAM - GREEN ENERGY IS A SCAM - HERE IS THE EVIDENCE

Windmills are a huge scam. Just go to Southwest Alberta and you'll see the biggest wind farm in the country and if 10% of them are spinning you'll be shocked or at least I would. I drove past hundreds of them and none of them were spinning because the maintenance on those things is over $50,000 a year and they do not produce $50,000 a year worth of electricity. Your tax dollars are going into stupid ideas because they can and because you won't stop them. In fact you're helping them because you've bought into the idea that human beings can actually warm the planet up. It is not possible.





We are too small and we are too insignificant as a species to have that kind of effect on this planet and even if we did go to a full nuclear war, the planet would cool down for 20 years and after 20 more it would scrub itself clean without us. This planet will Survive us and not even know that we were here. If you want to sink money into shit that doesn't work, by all means but I will not participate in any of it and I'll continue to mock bad ideas.