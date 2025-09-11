© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie Kirk Shot in Assassination! An Outrage! Must Watch!
Our hearts go out to Charlie and his family in this devastating Time!
In Our Continued Fight to Absolutely Destroy The Deep State! End The Corruption Forever! To Bring Back Our Republic! Spaceship Technology! Freedom! We The People Will Never Stop Fighting Until We Have This Freedom! Never Back Down! Never Give In!