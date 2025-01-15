What Lessons Can We Learn about Forgiveness from the Story of Philemon and Onesimus?

In this episode, we dive into the importance of names and their meanings. The speaker, Daniel Collins asks if people like or know the meaning of their names, leading to a fascinating discussion about names in the Bible. He explains how names often reflect character and destiny. Using examples like Onesimus, Paul, Jacob, and Abraham, the speaker shows how names related to their lives. The discussion connects to a Bible study about forgiveness and transformation through Jesus Christ, illustrated by Paul's letter to Philemon about Onesimus. This episode explores how God can use even difficult situations for good, showing that forgiveness and understanding can lead to greater unity and purpose.



00:00 Introduction: Do You Like Your Name?

00:38 Exploring the Meanings of Names

03:06 Biblical Names and Their Significance

06:15 Names You Wouldn't Give Your Children

07:37 Paul's Appeal for Onesimus

10:45 The Transformation of Onesimus

13:52 The Importance of Names in Scripture

17:05 Paul's Request to Philemon

24:33 Divine Purpose Behind Events

26:59 Joseph's Reassurance to His Brothers

27:28 The Famine and Joseph's Role in Egypt

30:50 Joseph's Family Moves to Egypt

32:02 Joseph's Brothers Seek Forgiveness

37:55 Paul's Message to Philemon

46:39 The Importance of Forgiveness

