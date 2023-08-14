We are at War: Our Insulin is Being Poisoned - Darkfield Microscopy of Lantus and Humalog Insulin Shows Self Assembly Hydrogel - Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea

Unfortunately, I recently found out that my insulin has AI self assembling technology in it. I am basically getting C19 bioweapon injections against my will. This was apparently discovered in other people’s insulin too. Ana Mihalcea, M.SD., PhD has analyzed my Lantus and Humalog insulin. Using darkfield microscopy Dr. Mihalcea documents the AI self assembly occurring in the insulin in this video. She uses a Neurogenesis microscope which costs about $7000. This is the same self assembly that Dr. Mihalcea has documented in the blood of people as a result of C19 injections and from shedding. This research has been replicated by Dr. David Nixon.



On April first, I unexpectedly experienced congestive heart failure and went into the hospital because I could not breathe. On April 10th I had triple bypass heart surgery. Was this because of my insulin?



It is urgent that attention be brought to this, and that the insulin supply be cleaned up immediately. Those with diabetes, especially those of us with type 1 diabetes, have no choice, but to take their insulin to survive. DO NOT STOP TAKING YOUR INSULIN. It appears we are being held hostage and scheduled for early termination. Please click on this link or the image below to see Dr. Mihalcea’s excellent presentation on her findings of what is in the insulin. In the second video she documents the same self assembly in the blood from the ‘vax’ and shedding from the ‘vax’.



Dr. Joseph Sansone

Substack https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/we-are-at-war-our-insulin-is-being?utm_source=substack&utm_campaign=post_embed&utm_medium=web



---------------------



In this video, I investigate a vial of Lantus Insulin and a vial of Humalog. This was the Insulin that my colleague Dr. Joseph Sansone sent to me.



The findings are summarized in this video.



Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea

Substack https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/darkfield-microscopy-of-lantus-and

