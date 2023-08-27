Trump’s Triumphs #77: Why The Demon-Rats Don’t Have Any Great Men Running For President...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every election cycle for the demon-rats, they must trot out Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfree for president. The air apparent Camala Harris isn't even in the running. You can't have great men in a party that offers babies in sacrifice as the number 1 plank of their party. There are a few great men in the republican party but none in the Democrat Party. Of course, they don't need one with the voting machines connected to the internet.