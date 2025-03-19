BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Roman “Migrants”, Kraven, “Tommy Robinson”, Bible Translations, Trump Gun-Control, BJJ, Serbia
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
11 views • 6 months ago

SR 2025-03-18 MAGA-tards Give Up Your Guns

 

Topic list:
* How Rome owns the “migrant invasion” in BOTH “hemispheres”.
* What sets Johnny apart.
* Is Kraven the Hunter NOT like all the other crap from Sony/Disney/Marvel?
* Nigel Far-aud-Farouq is leading the Reform into a Labour dynasty of Orwellian oppression.
* “Tommy Robinson’s” real name, the “English Defense League”, Constantine and ROME.
* Women who can kick your ass (and shoot themselves).
* Should patriots be upset by military “DEI” incompetence?
* The truth behind Technicolor James White and the “King James ONLY debate”.
* “Wes Huff” has “textual criticism” of the “King James Version”.
* Donald Trump and “Pam” Bondi ARE AFTER YOUR GUNS, MAGATARDS. WAKE UP.
* Port Arthur and Martin Bryant.
* “Martial Arts podcaster” Jesse Enkamp blows the Satanic Gracie Machine.
* The secret to Gordon Ryan’s success is inked on his body.
* “Vucic and Dacic”: who really controls Serbia.
* How and why to best help Johnny

Keywords
gun controltommy robinsonmuslimsukdonald trumpjesuitsnigel farage
