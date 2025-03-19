Roman “Migrants”, Kraven, “Tommy Robinson”, Bible Translations, Trump Gun-Control, BJJ, Serbia

SR 2025-03-18 MAGA-tards Give Up Your Guns

Topic list:

* How Rome owns the “migrant invasion” in BOTH “hemispheres”.

* What sets Johnny apart.

* Is Kraven the Hunter NOT like all the other crap from Sony/Disney/Marvel?

* Nigel Far-aud-Farouq is leading the Reform into a Labour dynasty of Orwellian oppression.

* “Tommy Robinson’s” real name, the “English Defense League”, Constantine and ROME.

* Women who can kick your ass (and shoot themselves).

* Should patriots be upset by military “DEI” incompetence?

* The truth behind Technicolor James White and the “King James ONLY debate”.

* “Wes Huff” has “textual criticism” of the “King James Version”.

* Donald Trump and “Pam” Bondi ARE AFTER YOUR GUNS, MAGATARDS. WAKE UP.

* Port Arthur and Martin Bryant.

* “Martial Arts podcaster” Jesse Enkamp blows the Satanic Gracie Machine.

* The secret to Gordon Ryan’s success is inked on his body.

* “Vucic and Dacic”: who really controls Serbia.

* How and why to best help Johnny

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

> Odysee:

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

> Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

> BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

> Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

> UGETube

https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/