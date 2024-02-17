BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
They Will Stop At Nothing
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
02/17/2024

Another Major Inflection Point

* We have gone from the rule of law to the reign of outlaws.

* This is a lawless society — driven by people who have their hands on the levers of power.

* The working class and middle class are being preyed upon.

* If you don’t fight back and win on this, you don’t have a constitutional republic.

* This is the left’s color revolution/regime change playbook.


READ:

3 Ways To Get Rid Of President Trump Before 2020

Preventing A Disrupted Presidential Election & Transition

The Secret History Of The Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3399: Fighting The Forces Of Evil While Standing For Rule Of Law (17 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4dzphi-episode-3399-fighting-the-forces-of-evil-while-standing-for-rule-of-law.html

rule of lawcrimeanarchydonald trumpnullificationglobalismchaosinvasiontyrannymarxismsteve bannoninfiltrationregime changeatheismlawlessnesssubversiontotalitarianismdespotismconstitutional republiclawfarecolor revolutiondemonismdivine providenceautocracypuppet regime
