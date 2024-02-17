They Will Stop At Nothing

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Another Major Inflection Point
* We have gone from the rule of law to the reign of outlaws.
* This is a lawless society — driven by people who have their hands on the levers of power.
* The working class and middle class are being preyed upon.
* If you don’t fight back and win on this, you don’t have a constitutional republic.
* This is the left’s color revolution/regime change playbook.
READ:
◦ 3 Ways To Get Rid Of President Trump Before 2020
◦ Preventing A Disrupted Presidential Election & Transition
◦ The Secret History Of The Shadow Campaign That Saved The 2020 Election
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3399: Fighting The Forces Of Evil While Standing For Rule Of Law (17 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4dzphi-episode-3399-fighting-the-forces-of-evil-while-standing-for-rule-of-law.html