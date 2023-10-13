EXHIBIT G: The Quiet Part, Out Loud

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Since 2017 ufos have made
more headlines than at any time in decades. Ironically, even as some in
government begin at long last to give credence to ufo reports, many true
believers find themselves skeptical of this sudden about face in officialdom.
I’ll leave the speculation to ufologists as to what it all means. (But I share
the suspicion that a deception is afoot!)
While aliens lie outside the scope of the film series, for the purpose of this episode, the topic can serve as a metaphor.
The Stimson Center has published the results of an international poll, designed (it appears) to measure the readiness of Earth’s people for world citizenship and world government. Global integration, we are told, is the solution to every world puzzle.
Is life imitating art? Are the facts about to get even stranger? Stay tuned.
