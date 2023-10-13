BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EXHIBIT G: The Quiet Part, Out Loud
The John Stone Club
The John Stone Club
41 views • 10/13/2023

Since 2017 ufos have made more headlines than at any time in decades. Ironically, even as some in government begin at long last to give credence to ufo reports, many true believers find themselves skeptical of this sudden about face in officialdom. I’ll leave the speculation to ufologists as to what it all means. (But I share the suspicion that a deception is afoot!)

While aliens lie outside the scope of the film series, for the purpose of this episode, the topic can serve as a metaphor.


The Stimson Center has published the results of an international poll, designed (it appears) to measure the readiness of Earth’s people for world citizenship and world government. Global integration, we are told, is the solution to every world puzzle.


Is life imitating art? Are the facts about to get even stranger? Stay tuned.



SOURCES



GORBACHEV RECALLS DISCUSSING ALIENS WITH REAGAN AT THE GENEVA SUMMIT

American Jewish Historical Society Presents Beyond the Pale, pt. 2 of 3, March 26, 2009


youtu.be/Arsb-DUcRt0?si=siMNCGGOkok_feXq



President Reagan Meeting with Mikhail Gorbachev at the Geneva Summit on November 20, 1985

Reagan Library


youtu.be/tOQAPztGwJI?si=kuRkq5hHP9zcd1Ot



President Ronald Reagan on an "Alien Threat" at the United Nations


youtu.be/MAAHgAuti84?si=FmxyMTEQNIyQofoa



US NAVY GIMBAL VIDEO


vp.nyt.com/video/2019/05/24/80888_1_24vid-UFO_wg_1080p.mp4



Glowing Auras and ‘Black Money’ The Pentagon’s Mysterious U.F.O. Program


nytimes.com/2017/12/16/us/politics/pentagon-program-ufo-harry-reid.html



newyorker.com/magazine/2021/05/10/how-the-pentagon-started-taking-ufos-seriously



THE MEDIA LOVES THIS UFO EXPERT WHO SAYS HE WORKED FOR AN OBSCURE PENTAGON PROGRAM. DID HE?


theintercept.com/2019/06/01/ufo-unidentified-history-channel-luis-elizondo-pentagon



Yuval Noah Harari believes AI is the end of human-dominated history


youtu.be/vz3HKkVrJE4?si=d8cdMfqa44yF7C6_



Global Governance Survey Launch


youtu.be/KKJnuu8yHu8?si=DC6crosY0aILzb-H


stimson.org/2023/global-governance-survey-2023/


stimson.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/6.6.23_APPROVED-GGS_WEB_READY-1.pdf



World Government: Mere Science Fiction or Real Historical Possibility?


youtu.be/DiyAJWZdehY?si=UdB8MAIWJhBfGg6D



jewishjournal.com/commentary/analysis/350595/seven-long-centuries-ago-dante-imagined-the-end-of-war-and-the-unity-of-humankind



NOTE: AI-generated images (e.g., of ufos) are used in this episode for illustrative purposes.

Keywords
aliensalienufonwonew world orderscience fictionworld governmentuapglobal governanceunidentified aerial phenomenaworld federalismun reformworld federalist
