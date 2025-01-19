9 questions no one is asking about the LA fires





In the wake of the devastating fires ravaging Los Angeles, there are critical questions that aren’t being asked — and we’re here to ask them. Why is the state with the highest taxes, debt, and living costs still scrambling when disaster strikes? Why are rules being eliminated in the name of climate change, and will the wealthy elite really follow the new guidelines? Do the fires really show what is truly important for these politicians?

In this no-holds-barred episode, we tackle tough questions that challenge the conventional narratives surrounding California’s ongoing wildfire crisis, from equity in rebuilding neighborhoods to the role of federal aid. Why do we hear more about gender pronouns than real solutions? And why do we hear "thoughts and prayers" instead of action?

Join us as we peel back the layers of celebrity privilege, political posturing, and the woke agendas that often cloud the conversation in moments of crisis. With critical questions about money, responsibility, and values, we ask what’s really at stake in this disaster, and whether the system will continue to protect the privileged while leaving vulnerable communities behind.

Tune in for a thought-provoking discussion that looks beyond the headlines and challenges the status quo.

Get ready to think differently about the LA fires.

Pray for Governor Newsom to experience a Paul like conversion.Show more



