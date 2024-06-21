Peer Reviewed Lancet Study Finds 74% of Sudden Deaths Linked to COVID-19 Vaccine 💉

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

A ground-breaking COVID-19 Vaccine Injury & Autopsy paper that was censored & CANCELLED by the LANCET (one of the biggest journals in the world) in 2023 within 24 hours of getting hundreds of thousands of downloads has passed peer review and is set to be PUBLISHED, revealing that 74% of sudden deaths (people who died suddenly) were due to COVID-19 vaccines❗️

"I just wanted to share a little bit of breaking news with you. I found out a few hours ago something that, very exciting. Last year, some of us submitted a vaccine injury paper to The Lancet (one of the biggest journals in the world). Co-authored by Dr. Peter McCullough, myself (Dr. William Makis), Dr. Mark Trozzi, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, and other doctors. That paper was about autopsy series, the largest autopsy series in the world of COVID vaccine... people who took COVID-19 vaccines and then died suddenly a few days or a few weeks after. That paper was downloaded hundreds of thousands of times and within 24 hours, there was so much pressure put on by the pharmaceutical industry that The Lancet took the paper down, canceled it, and basically wanted to cancel it forever so that it would never see the light of day. I just found out a few hours ago that that paper has passed peer reviewed and it's going to be published. It is the largest autopsy series in the world, 325 autopsies of COVID vaccinated people who dropped dead a few hours, or a few days, or a few weeks after taking the COVID-19 vaccine. We did a rigorous review of these autopsies, and we found that about 74% of the cases of sudden death were caused or contributed to by the vaccine. That is now a peer reviewed paper that's going to be published, and the reason I'm telling you that is that there is more evidence coming every single day and it's not a little bit of evidence. It's not a case report here that they're gonna dismiss or a case report there, or a paper that The Lancet is going to take down and say don't look at this autopsy series and we'll just bury it and make sure it never sees the light of day. There's going to be a tsunami of evidence of the harm of these COVID-19 vaccines, whether it's harming children, pregnant women, adults, and my message to the politicians is get ahead of this. Get ahead of this if you can. Don't chase after when all the evidence is out and then you're caught with your pants down. Get ahead of it now." - Dr. William Makis

Original Post ➡️ https://x.com/MakisMD/status/1803325043813839049

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

2. God Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

3. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

4. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

5. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

6. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

7. COVID Tyranny Gear: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/covid-19/

8. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️