Competing Visits

Redpills:
* Chaos was intentionally inflicted on this country.
* [Bidan] & Mayorkas have been given some kind of mandate by the people who really are in control.
* Part of that mandate is the destruction of American sovereignty.
* They’re delivering a major blow for the globalist agenda.
* It’s all part of some kind of plan.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (29 February 2024)