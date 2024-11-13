What's Richard Simmon's Iconic Look? Cynthia Sue Larson #117: Merkaba Chakras Podcast

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
11 views • 6 months ago

Welcome to another podcast episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we talk with former Physicist and author, Mrs. Cynthia Sue Larson on the evolving discussion about the Mandela Effect.

Cynthia Sue Larson’s books, please visit her website: https://realityshifters.com/


International Mandela Effect Conference:

https://www.imec.world/


Listen to the AUDIO podcast here. The RSS goes out to 170 directories worldwide: ⁠https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras⁠


To learn more about Von Galt metaphysical work: ⁠https://merkabachakras.com/⁠


Check our our sponsored energy frequency products that Von & her family use. For more information & to read personal testimony, click on the links:


Royal RIFE Frequencies - Spooky2 by RIFE Engineer, John White:

https://merkabachakras.com/pages/royal-rife-frequencies-spooky2-video


PEMF Device - Dr. Shealy & Dr. Sorin

https://merkabachakras.com/pages/pemf-device-dr-shealy-dr-sorin-video


Remembering Dr. Zelenko (Z-Stack Detox):

https://merkabachakras.com/pages/remembering-dr-zelenko-z-stack


FLFE (Dr. David R. Hawkins) - Energy Engineers, Clayton Stedmann & Jeffrey Stegman:

https://merkabachakras.com/pages/flfe-dr-david-r-hawkins-video


Buckminster Fuller C60- Dr. Edward Group, founder of Global Healing:

https://merkabachakras.com/pages/buckminster-fuller-c60-global-healing


