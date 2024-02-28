Palestinian children celebrate and cheer for Jordan as they pick up airdropped aid from a beach in Gaza. On Monday, the Royal Jordanian Air Force carried out the largest airdrop operation so far since the war in Gaza began, deploying four C-130 planes to parachute humanitarian aid to 11 sites along the Gaza coast.💥

Jordan’s King Abdullah II took part in a joint operation with Egypt, the UAE, and France to airdrop humanitarian and medical aid over the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

The king had previously joined the Jordanian military to participate in earlier aid airdrops over Gaza.

In recent weeks, some countries have resorted to airdropping aid over Gaza as aid trucks headed for the besieged Palestinian enclave have been met with restrictions imposed by Israel and ultranationalist Israeli protesters preventing them from reaching their destination, further intensifying the dire humanitarian situation in the strip.

On Sunday, Human Rights Watch accused Israel of defying the International Court of Justice’s order to prevent genocide by failing to allow adequate humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, highlighting how on average less aid trucks enter Gaza each day than before the court issued its order

Additional info in article:

https://www.aa.com.tr/en/middle-east/jordan-king-participates-in-gaza-aid-airdrop/3149378





