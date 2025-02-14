BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gaza ceasefire back on after Israel's violations threatened to scuttle temporary peace. What's next?
Paul Davis UnCancelled
Paul Davis UnCancelled
7 months ago

Hamas agrees to release hostages after Israel agrees to stop violating ceasefire | Israelis have mixed reactions to Trump Gaza plan, far right says plan exceeds their wildest dreams | Trump touts "highly productive call" with Putin to stop Ukraine War | Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiance of being part of rape gang on House floor | Scarlett Johansson calls for laws to regulate AI use after being featured in deepfake video | golden-hoofed goat idol at Mar-a-Lago sparks controversy | digital ID pushed at World Government Summit | Musk-Trump "wedge" narrative pushed in media | now-useless govt bureaucrats react to DOGE | Polish MEP faces 3 years for liking a Tweet in 2018

Keywords
gazaceasefirelsrael
