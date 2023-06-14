TRUMP TODAY - President Trump's Remarks on the arraignment, the Presidential Records Act, and the Trading With The Enemy Act, from Bedminster NJ - 6-13-2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump will address the media and remark on the arraignment earlier in Miami. Coverage expected to begin at 7:00 PM ET!
