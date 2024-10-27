BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THANK YOU, DR FAUCI ☤ [DOCUMENTARY TRAILER]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
125 views • 7 months ago

Next week, a documentary called “Thank You, Dr. Fauci is releasing and will expose everything you have ever wanted to know about the worst doctor this country has ever known.


Meta has already blocked the trailer from airing.


Make sure you share this clip and get ready for what is about to drop on Monday!


#FauciDocumentary


Source: https://x.com/JoeyMannarinoUS/status/1850161307191840889


COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯

Originally posted on May 16, 2020 @ https://gm-no.blogspot.com/2020/05/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine-access.html


https://room8guy.substack.com/p/covid19-is-your-assigned-machine

white genocidecovidiocracymulti pronged offensivethank you dr faucitime bomb death jab
