Glenn EXPLODES at Pro-Debt Republicans, ESG 'Politicization' & MSNBC LIES Glenn TV Ep 281
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
118 views • 06/03/2023

Glenn Beck


June 2, 2023


Democrats are behaving like spoiled children, demanding a limitless debt ceiling so they can spend uninhibitedly. On today's Friday Exclusive, Glenn demands that Republicans pick a side on whether they're okay with debt or not, and he reveals who's truly being held hostage as the debt crisis gets worse. Also, has the push for ESG hit its peak? Glenn reacts to the absurd notion that ESG has been "politicized" by conservatives. Lastly, Glenn tries to understand the new ways people can identify as lesbian ...


#glennbeck #glenntv #theblaze #blazetv #explodes #debt #republicans #esg #msnbc #lies #debtceiling


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mxypw8hHz8Q

democratsliesrepublicanslesbianmsnbcglenn beckspendingexplodesesgdebt crisispoliticizationpro-debtlimitless debt celing
