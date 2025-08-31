RT News - August 31 2025 2PM GMT

August 31, 2025

World leaders are at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. And with our correspondents in Tianjin and from here in our special studio in Beijing we're covering it every step of the way. Presidents Putin and Xi share a handshake on the red carpet of the SCO summit - before heading over for a family photo with the 20+ leaders attending the meeting today. 'A dance of the dragon and the elephant' - as Xi JinPing puts it - the Chinese leader meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin emphasising the pair's new commitment to co-operation.





